RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said every Indian couple should have three kids, pointing to the replacement-level fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman.

Answering questions on demographic change and population control during a press conference on Thursday, Mr Bhagwat said experts say communities with a fertility rate of less than three slowly go extinct. So, a birth rate of over three should be maintained, he said, adding that this happens in all countries.