Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

"Hum Do, Humaare Teen": RSS Chief Says Every Family Should Have 3 Children

Answering questions on demographic change and population control during a press conference on Thursday, Mr Bhagwat said experts say communities with a fertility rate of less than three slowly go extinct.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said every Indian couple should have three kids, pointing to the replacement-level fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman. 

Answering questions on demographic change and population control during a press conference on Thursday, Mr Bhagwat said experts say communities with a fertility rate of less than three slowly go extinct. So, a birth rate of over three should be maintained, he said, adding that this happens in all countries.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief, RSS Press Conference
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com