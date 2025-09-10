Huge Drug Money Racket In Telangana Busted, $30 Million In Cash Seized

The Telangana Eagle Force has dismantled a major hawala network responsible for laundering drug money, seizing over $30 million (Rs 264 crore) and catching 20 people across five states. The operation is a continuation of a prior drug bust and has exposed a sophisticated system used by foreign cartels to repatriate illicit profits from India.

The investigation started following the arrest of Nigerian national Onyeisi Esomchi Kenneth, also known as Maxwell, who was caught attempting to sell cocaine and Ecstasy pills.

A detailed analysis of his financial records revealed 150 recent transactions, showing he earned over $6.8 million (Rs 598 crore) in commissions, which were routed to his associates in Nigeria. This single case underscored the scale of operations carried out by foreign drug dealers in the country.

Further investigation by the Eagle Force unearthed a well-organised hawala ring led by key operators including Uttam Singh, Chetan Mamania and others.

The network's modus operandi was intricate: Uttam Singh would collect approximately $2.5 million (Rs 220 crore) from Nigerian drug peddlers in Goa, routing a staggering $21 million (Rs 184 crore) weekly through hawala operators.

This money did not physically move but was adjusted against commodities trading. The drug money was used to purchase goods such as baby frocks, kurtas, T-shirts, human hair, and groceries from merchants in Mumbai and Chennai, which were then shipped to Lagos, Nigeria.

In a massive coordinated effort, 24 special Eagle Teams conducted raids across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Delhi. The raids resulted in the arrest of 20 drug money launderers and their accomplices, bringing the total number of accused in the case to 50.

Key arrests included Chetan Mavji Mamania and Ronak Prajapathi, with authorities seizing a total of over $30 million in cash.

The bust highlights the persistent threat posed by foreign drug cartels, particularly Nigerian syndicates, who have been active in India since 2010. These cartels are known to smuggle synthetic drugs from Europe and route cocaine from Latin America. Investigations have revealed that many of these individuals use multiple passports, fake identities, and fraudulent visas to evade law enforcement and sustain their operations.

In a related development, Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar police had recently busted a major synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad's Cherlapally industrial area. The illegal factory, operating in the guise of a chemical company, was allegedly producing mephedrone, a highly potent psychoactive substance.

The operation followed a month-long investigation that started in Mumbai with the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman found in possession of drugs. Tracing the supply chain to its source, a team from the Maharashtra police raided the factory, arresting two individuals identified as Srinivas Vijay Voleti and Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari.

The police seized 5.79 kg mephedrone, along with 35,500 litres of precursor chemicals, a haul estimated to be worth crores in the international market. The Telangana Drugs Control Administration later confirmed that the unit was a chemical factory and not a licensed pharmaceutical company.

The bust by an out-of-state police force has sparked questions about local surveillance, with officials from the Telangana Excise Department requesting a detailed report on the matter. This incident, combined with the Eagle Force's recent hawala crackdown, reinforces the critical need for heightened inter-state coordination and a more comprehensive approach to tackling the narcotics menace in India.

