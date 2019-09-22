'Howdy, Modi!' In Houston LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Mega-Event Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the US for a week-long visit on Saturday, is set to participate in "Howdy, Modi!", a grand event set to take place in Houston, Texas. The "Howdy, Modi!" event is expected to be attended by more than 50,000 members of the Indian community. US President Donald Trump will also be attending the event and will share the stage with PM Modi. Apart from Donald Trump, the "Howdy, Modi!" event will also play host to a number of US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and around 400 artistes who will present a cultural show.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi earlier tweeted.

President Trump is expected to deliver an important speech at the event on India and Indian Americans at the event. The event holds immense significance since India and the US which failed to agree upon a trade deal, with the US imposing tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum imports. After the event, PM Modi and President Trump will likely negotiate a limited trade deal.

"It will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham had said last week over the significance of the "Howdy, Modi!" event.

