'Howdy, Modi!' In Houston LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Mega-Event Shortly

Houston, Texas:
Howdy, Modi! In Houston: "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here," tweeted PM Modi on his arrival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the US for a week-long visit on Saturday, is set to participate in "Howdy, Modi!", a grand event set to take place in Houston, Texas. The "Howdy, Modi!" event is expected to be attended by more than 50,000 members of the Indian community. US President Donald Trump will also be attending the event and will share the stage with PM Modi. Apart from Donald Trump, the "Howdy, Modi!" event will also play host to a number of US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and around 400 artistes who will present a cultural show.
"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi earlier tweeted.
President Trump is expected to deliver an important speech at the event on India and Indian Americans at the event. The event holds immense significance since India and the US which failed to agree upon a trade deal, with the US imposing tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum imports. After the event, PM Modi and President Trump will likely negotiate a limited trade deal.
"It will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham had said last week over the significance of the "Howdy, Modi!" event.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the "Howdy, Modi!" Houston Event:
Howdy Modi Houston Event: The full name of the event is "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures"
WATCH: At "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, drums being played, people dance
Drums being played at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas.
Watch:
SEE PICS: Howdy Modi Event In Houston: Stage being set for the "Howdy, Modi!" event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Howdy Modi, Houston Event: Some from the Indian community traveled from Canada to witness the event: news agency ANI
The excitement among the Indian community can be ascertained from the fact that the people arriving at the stadium included some who had come off from neighbouring Canada to witness the event, reported news agency ANI.
"We came from Canada just to witness the Howdy Modi program, my whole family is here just for Howdy Modi," an audience member said.
Howdy Modi Event: Donald Trump boards Air Force One for Houston, Texas to attend the "Howdy, Modi!" event
US President Donald Trump emplanes from Joint Base Andrews (Maryland) for Houston. He will attend Howdy Modi event, later today, reported news agency ANI.
Howdy Modi Event In Houston being organised at NRG football stadium, one of largest in US
The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few, reported news agency ANI.
The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.
Howdy, Modi Event in Houston, Texas: PM Narendra Modi is set to address "Howdy, Modi!", a mega-event which will be attended by more than 50,000 people. "Howdy, Modi!" is an Indian-American community event which will be held in Houston, Texas.
Howdy Modi In Houston: "We rushed in for the event," says audience member in Houston
The eagerness amongst the masses can be ascertained by the statements made by the crowd queuing up at the entrance of the NRG football stadium, one of whom was seen with the Indian tricolour said, "We rushed in for the event and are very excited to hear from both, two great leaders from the two greatest democracies in the world are coming together on the same platform."
The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.
Howdy Modi Houston Event: Enthusiastic people start to arrive at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas: news agency ANI
Enthusiastic people of the Indian community have started arriving at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, hours before the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at Houston kicks off on Sunday.
''We are excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we expect to hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe,'' Mitt, a Dallas resident who had drove all the way just for the ''Howdy Modi'' event with his wife told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share stage with US President Donald Trump today for 'Howdy, Modi!' - an event to be attended by 50,000 people in Texas. The organisers -- the Texas India Forum -- have billed it as the largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil. "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," tweeted PM Modi, who landed in the US for a week-long visit on Saturday. The Prime Minister, who will hold several bilateral meetings and address the United Nations General Assembly, held a round-table of US-based energy companies last evening. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will also speak at the UN, is likely to flag Kashmir again.