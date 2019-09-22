'It Surely Will Be,' PM Modi Replies To Donald Trump's 'Great Day' Tweet

Donald Trump said PM Narendra Modi asked him to join the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he was looking forward to meeting US President Donald Trump at the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston, organised by the Indian community. PM Modi was responding to a tweet by Mr Trump in which he said, "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!"

"We'll be going to Houston and we'll be at a very nice big stadium packed full of people with Prime Minister Modi," Mr Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House before he left for Houston, where he and PM Modi will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

"He (PM Modi) asked if I would go with him and I've accepted and We're going to have a good time," Mr Trump said minutes before he boarded his Marine One helicopter from the White House lawns. "I hear it's a tremendous crowd," he added.

PM Modi responded to Mr Trump's tweet on his own Twitter account

It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/BSum4VyeFI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

Besides speeches by PM Modi and Mr Trump, the event is showcasing a cultural performance on the contribution of Indian Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.

The cultural programme preceding Prime Minister Modi's address, featuring Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere, will portray how the community is woven into the larger tapestry of American life. It will involve broad-based community participation across the United States.

The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the nation. There are 27 groups performing in a live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community, the organisers said.

(With inputs from PTI)

