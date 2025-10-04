Indian Student Shot Dead While Working At Gas Station In US

A 27-year-old Indian student has reportedly been shot dead in Dallas, US. Chandrashekar Pole, who was from Hyderabad, was working at a gas station last night when he was killed by an unidentified gunman.

Pole had moved to the US in 2023 for higher studies after finishing his bachelor's in dental surgery back in Hyderabad. He completed his master's degree in the US six months back and had been looking for a full-time placement while working part-time at the gas station.

The student's family has sought the government's help in bringing back their son's body from the US.

BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao visited the student's home in Hyderabad and met his family today. Calling it a "tragic" incident, he has urged the government to take immediate steps to bring back Pole's body to his hometown.

"The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness," Rao said in an online post, extending condolences to the family. "We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible."

More details are awaited