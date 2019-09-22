'Howdy Houston': PM To Address Packed Texas Stadium Today - 10 Points

'Howdy, Modi!': Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 50,000 people in Texas today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address over 50,000 people in Texas at a sold-out event billed by the organisers as the largest-ever turnout for a foreign elected leader on US soil. Indian and US officials received him at Houston airport on Saturday. US President Donald Trump will join PM Modi at the event, 'Howdy, Modi!', organised by the Texas India Forum. "Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings and address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during his week-long stay in the US. The US and India may agree to a limited trade deal to lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the US, news agency Reuters reported. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will also speak at the UNGA, is likely to raise the Kashmir issue.