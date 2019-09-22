'Impossible To Come To Houston And...': PM Meets Energy Sector CEOs

PM Modi shared pictures from the interaction with CEOs in Houston on Twitter.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated "Howdy, Modi!" event today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the CEOs of top energy sector companies in the US at a roundtable discussion in Houston, his first engagement since his arrival in the country on Saturday.

"It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy!," PM Modi tweeted, adding that he had a "wonderful interaction" with the leading energy sector CEOs. "We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector. Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG," he wrote.

The meeting was attended by the heads of 17 leading companies such as Baker Hughes, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, LyondellBasell Industries, McDermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian, Total, Air Products, Vinmar International and Westlake Chemicals.

The roundtable discussions took place at the Hotel Post Oak hours after PM Modi landed in Houston, known as the oil and gas capital of the US, and received a warm welcome at the airport.

The meeting aimed at "expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and US," Foreign Ministry Ministry spokesperson Raveen Kumar said.

"Getting straight to business. PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US," he tweeted after the meet along with the pictures from the interaction.

"The CEOs talked about enhancing their footprint in India. They lauded government efforts towards Ease of Doing Business, steps taken towards deregulation in the sector, supported reforms and policies and were upbeat on the Indian economy," said an official.

On the sidelines of the meeting, US liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian Inc and Indian energy firm Petronet LNG signed an initial agreement under which the Indian firm and its affiliates will negotiate to buy up to 5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas, the companies said.

On Saturday, PM Modi began his seven-day visit to US, his first since winning a second term. He will address more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event today where he will share stage with US President Donald Trump.

When they meet, Mr Trump and PM Modi are likely to discuss ways to deepen the energy and trade relations between India and US.

