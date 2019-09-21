'Seen Many Theatrics': Syed Akbaruddin On Pakistan Threat To Raise Kashmir At United Nations

India is a serious actor, its voice is heard with seriousness, Syed Akbaruddin said (File)

Rants and theatrics do not work at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, said on Friday in reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remark that he will raise the Kashmir issue at the annual event.

"This is my 35th year in diplomacy. I have seen many theatrics in the General Assembly. Many people use their 30 minutes of global attention the way they want," Syed Akbaruddin told ANI in response to a question on Imran Khan's remark.

"If a country or leader wants to do that, he or she is free to do that. I have heard rants and abuses from different leaders, yet who remembers them? They are footnotes in history. If people want to be remembered like that, it's their will to do so," he added.

On being asked if India would explain to the world leaders its decision to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the senior official said India understands that the international body is a platform for multilateral engagements and cooperation, and while some countries see the United Nations as a space for sacred drama, "we are not among those."

Last month, India abrogated Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also announced its decision to bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The move rattled Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade with India.

"India is a serious actor. Its voice is heard with seriousness. What we do, when we do, we will do the way we want it. It's not for broadcast purposes you will appreciate. We are a player of consequence in the world, not dramatist personae who just is a fleeting presence on the world stage," Mr Akbaruddin said.

