'India Has Never Had Better Friend In A US President Than Me': Trump

US President Donald Trump, sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the huge public function.

US President Donald Trump -- sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the huge public function by Indian Americans in Houston today -- papered over the tariff-related tensions between the two nations, underscoring the growing trade ties and a shared destination of great prosperity.

"India has never invested in the US like it is doing today and it is reciprocal, we are doing the same in India," President Trump said. "PM Modi, I look forward to working with you to make our nations more prosperous than ever before... You have never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald Trump," he added.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House had described President Trump's gesture of sharing stage with the Prime Minister as "strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship,"

The US President was warmly welcomed to the meet by PM Modi, who had underscored the great personal warmth and rapport that existed between them despite the recent differences.

"We have met a few times and every time he has been the warm, friendly, accessibly, energetic and full of wit... His sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in American future and a strong resolve to make America great again. And he has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the US and for the world," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister's week-long visit comes amid trade tension between the two nations over tariffs, which is expected to be discussed over the bilateral meet between the two leaders on Tuesday.

In June this year, the US ended the preferential trade status for India that allowed imports to the tune of $5.6 billion to enter the US duty-free. India retaliated with tariff hikes on 28 American products that reportedly cost the US around $220 million.

India -- already the sixth-largest buyer of US liquefied natural gas -- is open to negotiations and wants its preferential trade status restored for a few more years, reports said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.