"Abki Baar Trump Sarkar": PM Modi's Reminder To Indians In Houston

President Trump flew in from Washington this morning to share stage with the Prime Minister.

The camaraderie between India and the US was on flamboyant display as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Donald Trump at the mega show in Houston today and deftly reminded the 50,000 Indians in attendance about how India connected with him. Mr Trump is expected seek re-election in next year's Presidential elections.

"Friends, we in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump: Abki baar trump sarkaar rang loud and clear..." said PM Modi, who won his second term in May.

"When I met him first, he told me India has a true friend in the White House," PM MOdi said. "This morning in Houston, you can hear the heartbeat of this great partnership in this celebration of the world's two largest democracies," he added.

President Trump flew in from Washington this morning to share stage with the Prime Minister. At Houston's NRG Football Stadium, he was welcomed by foreign minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier today, President Trump had expressed enthusiasm for the meeting -- their third in three months. in response to his tweet -- "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" -- PM Modi responded:

It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/BSum4VyeFI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

According to a report in the Washington Post, there's a strong political reason for President Trump to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

"Democrats are making a big play for Texas in 2020... The rally.. provides Trump with access to a potential pool of Indian American voters that could turn out to be critical in next year's presidential elections," the newspaper reported.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.