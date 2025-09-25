In Sunjay Kapur Assets Case, Karisma's "Money Wiped Out From Bank" Charge

The family feud over industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate continued on Thursday, with the Delhi High Court questioning his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur's demand for a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to reveal her late husband's personal assets.

"How much can go in a sealed cover? There is a limit to court proceedings. How do I pass this order? Show me the judgment that says you can seek confidentiality," Justice Jyoti Singh asked Ms Priya.

The court's remarks came on a petition by Ms Priya, seeking directions to Sunjay's children from his second wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, to disclose and his mother Rani Kapur to sign a NDA in the interest of "cybersecurity" and other issues. On September 12, the High Court had directed Ms Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to her late husband as of June 12, the day of his death.

During the course of hearing, Ms Priya said she was "not shying away" from disclosing the personal assets to Ms Karisma's children but insisted they sign the NDA.

"Everything is being leaked in the media. It is embarrassing how they are conducting press conferences outside the court gate after the hearings," she said. "Why should the public at large have access to the bank details, etc? There are cybersecurity threats," she added.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for Ms Karisma's children claimed that all the money has been wiped off from the bank account that has been disclosed in the will.

The children opposed Ms Priya's demand for an NDA, saying signing such an agreement will make it difficult to raise questions pertaining to the assets.

Justice Singh told the petitioner to submit the will by Friday. "How will you all file a written reply to the suit and argue cases if everything is in sealed cover? Tomorrow you will file a written statement and attach the will to it. How will they file their replies in the court," she said.