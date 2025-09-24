Sunjay Kapur's Wife To Share Personal Assets Info, Seeks Confidentiality

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of industrialist Sunjay Kapur who died in June, has filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking a non-disclosure agreement against revealing her late husband's personal assets.

In her application, Priya Kapur said Karisma Kapoor's children and mother-in-law Rani Kapur should sign a non-disclosure agreement in the interest of "cybersecurity" and other security issues. Karisma Kapoor was Sunjay Kapur's second wife.

In the last hearing, the court told Priya Kapur to give details of personal assets of her late husband.

In response, she said she would disclose the assets in a sealed cover, but would also need non-disclosure agreements signed by all the individuals who will have access to the information she gives.

The court will take up the matter again at 10 am tomorrow. Priya Kapur will also hand over the sealed cover tomorrow.

Priya Kapur recently attended the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) meet. She was inducted into the executive committee of the ACMA for the 2025-26. Her updated professional bio now reflects this position, effective from September 12.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar and also served as chairperson of ACMA. He died in June while playing a polo game in the UK.

Priya Kapur's legal storm is over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of her late husband. The case, filed in the Delhi High Court, involves allegations from Sunjay Kapur's children from his first marriage, Samaira and Kiaan, as well as his mother and sister, who have raised concerns about the validity of Sunjay Kapur's will.

Sunjay Kapur's children, with mother Karisma Kapoor as legal guardian, have alleged that Priya Kapur forged the will, which reportedly bequeaths the entire estate to her, and that they were excluded from the inheritance.

Priya Kapur has countered these claims, saying that Samaira and Kiaan had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from a family trust before the lawsuit was filed. She maintains that the will is valid and has asked the court to dismiss the allegations as baseless.