Video - "Don't Shout At Me...": Lawyers Fight In High Court In Karisma Kapoor Case

Tempers ran high in the Delhi High Court on Friday after two lawyers accused one another of interruptions while arguing the high-stakes battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's approximately Rs 30,000 crore estate.

A 21-second clip shows advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and lawyer Rajiv Nayar having a heated exchange, after the former interrupts the latter's arguments.

Mr Jethmalani is representing Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, whose children have sought one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. Mr Nayar is representing Mr Sunjay's wife, Priya, who claims he had a will that hands over his entire personal estate to her.

#CourtroomExchange: Delhi High Court witnesses heated exchange between senior lawyers: “Don't shout at me”



Karishma Kapur Hearing: In Justice Jyoti Singh's court, tempers ran high as Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar clashed during arguments,… pic.twitter.com/Ll6Ccb5oPq — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 12, 2025

Excerpts from the argument:

Advocate Jethmalani: Just because...

Advocate Nayar: Please don't interrupt me. I am not used to interruptions.

Advocate Jethmalani: You should get a taste of your own medicine then. And don't shout at me. Please don't shout at me.

Advocate Nayar: You interrupted me.

Advocate Jethmalani: Do not shout at me. Have some courtesy to the council. If you shout, you will get paid back in coin.

Advocate Nayar: You're not used to...

Advocate Jethmalani: Am not a pushover.

In their petition, Ms Karisma's children have challenged Sunjay's March 21 purported will that left his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Ms Priya. The children claim that neither Sunjay mentioned about the will, nor Priya, or any other person ever spoke of its existence. Sunjay collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12.

The children have sought one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. Ms Karisma's daughter, Samaira Kapur, filed the petition through her mother, authorising her as her general power of attorney; her son Kiaan, a minor, is also represented by the mother as the legal guardian.

Mr Priya, however, said the suit is not maintainable. "This suit is not maintainable at all. I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection - where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court. Your husband left you several years ago," Mr Nayar told the court on Thursday. He was referring to Ms Karisma and Sunjay's divorce in 2016.

Ms Priya also claimed that Ms Karisma's children received Rs 1,900 crore worth of assets under the RK Family Trust.

Meanwhile, the late industrialist's mother claimed to have lost all her assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore and "left without a roof".

The High Court has directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to him as of June 12, the day of his death.

