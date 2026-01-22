How Cops Will Secure Madhya Pradesh As Basant Panchami, Friday Coincide

As Basant Panchami approaches, the quiet historic town of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore division has turned into a high-security grid.

With Friday and Basant Panchami falling on the same day, the centuries-old sensitivities surrounding the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex have pushed the administration into unprecedented alert mode.

On Friday, Dhar will effectively be sealed.

What makes this year different is not just the scale of deployment but the technology-driven security architecture rolled out for the first time. Artificial Intelligence, LiDAR, and 3D city mapping are now at the heart of Dhar's law-and-order strategy, transforming the town into a digitally monitored zone.

According to officials, 3D mapping of every corner of Dhar from narrow bylanes to rooftops and crowded marketplaces has been completed. From a central control room, police will conduct live monitoring across the city. Over 20 AI-enabled drones will fly at regular intervals, feeding real-time data on crowd density.

If there is a sudden surge in numbers or any unusual movement, the system will immediately trigger a "heat map alert", allowing forces on the ground to respond within minutes.

Human deployment matches technological might. A massive force of 6,461 police officers and personnel has already been stationed in Dhar. This includes, 13 officers of Superintendent of Police rank, 25 Additional Superintendents of Police, 67 Deputy SPs / City SPs, 107 Inspectors, 393 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 4,375 Head Constables and Constables.

In addition, 933 women police personnel and eight RAF platoons have been deployed. Another 1,500 to 2,000 police personnel are on standby to reinforce sensitive areas if required. All personnel have undergone special training to operate AI software and interpret 3D maps.

Collector Priyank Mishra said Executive Magistrates have been deployed across strategic locations to ensure swift administrative action. Sensitive zones are under continuous patrol, with regular flag marches already underway.

To prevent any escalation, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 have been imposed. The administration has also declared a no-fly zone within a 300-metre radius of the Bhojshala complex on Basant Panchami.

All aerial activity drones, UAVs, paragliding, hot air balloons, or any flying object is strictly banned. The storage of construction material, debris, tyres, or unattended stalls on public roads has also been prohibited to eliminate any security risk.

The Collector issued a stern warning that any content inciting religious hatred whether through newspapers, electronic media, social media platforms like WhatsApp or Facebook will invite strict action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Behind the scenes, preventive policing is in full swing. Authorities have taken bonds worth over Rs 40 crore from 4,526 individuals identified as having criminal tendencies.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said maintaining peace is not just about force but dialogue. "Continuous engagement is underway to strengthen communal harmony," he said.

So far, the administration has conducted 31 Mohalla Committee meetings and 21 meetings with members of the Muslim community, aimed at defusing tensions and building trust.

With history, faith, and modern surveillance colliding, Dhar stands at a moment of intense scrutiny. As prayers and worship converge on the same day at a site layered with centuries of memory, the administration is leaving nothing to chance.