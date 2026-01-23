From Basant Panchami To Republic Day: Banks To Remain Closed For Four Days Across Several States, Check List Here

Banks across India are heading into a long break this week, which may affect customers who need in-branch services. With several holidays lined up from January 23 to January 26, people are advised to plan their banking work early to avoid inconvenience.

Bank holidays in India are determined at the national and state levels, so bank closures may vary from state to state. Customers must be aware of these holidays to ensure uninterrupted banking operations.

Where Banks Will Be Shut

Banking services will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal on January 23rd due to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Saraswati Puja (Shri Panchami), Veer Surendra Sai Jayanti, and Basant Panchami.

Banks will be closed on January 24th, the fourth Saturday of the month, as per RBI guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks will be closed across the country on January 25th due to Sunday.

Banking activities will be suspended across the country on January 26th for Republic Day.

What All Services Will Be Active

While bank branches may be closed during these holidays, customers can still access digital banking services. Net banking, ATMs, mobile banking apps, and UPI services will remain active, allowing for money transfers, bill payments, and other common transactions.

However, services that require a visit to a bank branch-such as large cash deposits, check settlements, and demand drafts-will not be available on holidays. Therefore, customers are advised to complete such tasks in advance and use digital means during this time.