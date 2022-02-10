How Andhra Police Caught Interstate Smugglers And Seized 1,400 Kg Drugs

Andhra Pradesh police busted an interstate smuggling gang.

Police informed that the consignment of cannabis was being transported in a lorry from Vizag agency in Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, and two people have been arrested,

"We seized the product along with a lorry, car and arrested two persons who were transporting the cannabis. The car was used as a pilot vehicle, the white product was transporting in the lorry," A Srinivasa Rao, Additional SP told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh | Police seized a consignment of 1400 kg of ‘ganja' (cannabis) worth Rs 40 lakh.



We arrested two accused on the charge of drug peddling: A Srinivasa Rao, Additional SP (09.02.22) pic.twitter.com/I1f2LE4aQ3 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

He further added, "We have arrested two accused and criminal cases were booked on them and they would be produced in the court. The cannabis was being transported from the Vizag agency in Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh."

The police official also said that they have requested bankers to seize the accounts of other accused persons, who transferred lakhs of rupees to the persons engaged in the crime.

"A total of five accused, including one purchaser, seller, middleman, and transporters were involved in the case. Out of a total of five accused, two are in custody and the remaining people would be arrested," he added.

More details are awaited.