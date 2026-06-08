How A Bid To Help Iran Left Two Indian Brothers In Detention In Saudi Arabia

An attempt to help the people of Iran landed two Indian nationals in the clutches of the police in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Rahib and Mohammad Zafar, natives of Naugawan in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, were detained by the Saudi police in Dammam in March; their whereabouts are unknown as of now.

What happened?

Mohammad Rahib and Mohammad Zafar's parents live in Naugawan, Amroha. Their father is paralysed.

Five years ago, Zafar went to Dammam to work at a store. He later took his brother along and arranged a job for him.

A few months ago, their mother asked Zafar to send some money to her account as she wanted to help the people of Iran, who have been facing attacks from the US and Israel since February.

He told his mother that he would transfer the money to the Iranian Embassy's bank account in India.

He sent 200 riyals using his younger brother's phone.

On March 27, Saudi security personnel came to his house and took his younger brother into custody because his phone was used to make the transaction.

On March 30, the elder brother was also detained by the security personnel, and since then, no information about them has reached the family.

The family says that they have been detained because they sent money to the Iranian account from Saudi Arabia, a nemesis of Tehran.

The Saudi police have not explained to the family why and where they have been taken.

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Parents Seek Help From The Government

The elderly father, Hassan Abbas, has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through a video to intervene.

"Both my children are missing in Saudi Arabia. I am a believer. All my expenses were borne by my children. I appeal to you to find out about my children," he said.

All India Shia Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) recently met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, met the minister and raised the issue. He said another Indian man named Mohammed Shabi was detained at the Dubai airport. He appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to help the Shia Indians who are incarcerated in the Middle East.

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What The Indian Embassy Said

Sumit Kumar of the Community Welfare Wing of the Indian Embassy, Riyadh, meanwhile, informed the family through email that they were held in a security-related matter.

"Per available information, Mohammad Rahib Hasan and Mohammad Zafar Hasan have been detained in a security-related matter... The embassy has contacted the Saudi Foreign Ministry to get further information about the matter. More details are awaited," the mail said.

Hundreds of people have died in Iran in US and Israeli attacks since February. The country's infrastructure is badly damaged. Lakhs of people across the world, including from India, have donated money to help the beleaguered country.