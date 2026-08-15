Homoeopaths Can't Practice Other System Of Medicine: Homoeopathy Panel

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) has said that homoeopathic practitioners cannot practice any other system of medicine, while making it clear that they can work under national health and other government programmes subject to prescribed training.

The clarification comes under Regulation 36(y) of the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Code of Ethics for Practitioners of Homoeopathy) Regulations, 2022.

The regulation states that "a Homoeopathic practitioner shall not practise any other system of medicine other than Homoeopathy." At the same time, the proviso to the regulation makes a specific exception for practitioners working under government programmes.

It states that "this restriction does not prevent or restrict a Homoeopathic medical practitioner from practising under a National Health Programme or any other programme run by the Central or State Government", provided the practitioner has undergone the requisite training.

The proviso further specifies that this is allowed "provided that the practitioner has undergone the training or course recognised or prescribed by the competent authority." The NCH said the clarification was issued to ensure that the provisions of Regulation 36(y), including its proviso, are "understood and reported accurately and in their proper regulatory context." The Commission has also drawn attention to Sub-regulation (7) of Regulation 14 of the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Homoeopathy Graduate Degree Course '" Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)) Regulations, 2022.

According to the NCH, the provision recognises the role of homoeopathic medical graduates in government health facilities and National Health Programmes.

The clarification effectively distinguishes between the general prohibition on homoeopathic practitioners practising other systems of medicine and their permitted role in specified government programmes.

Under the regulations, therefore, a homoeopathic practitioner cannot independently practise another system of medicine merely by virtue of being a homoeopathic medical graduate.

However, the proviso to Regulation 36(y) permits such a practitioner to practise under a National Health Programme or another programme run by the Central or state government, provided the required training or course has been recognised or prescribed by the competent authority.

The NCH has emphasised that the proviso forms an integral part of Regulation 36(y) and should be taken into account while interpreting the restriction on practising other systems of medicine.

The Commission's clarification also comes against the backdrop of its regulations recognising the participation of homoeopathic graduates in government health facilities and National Health Programmes.

It said the relevant provisions should be understood and reported together and in their proper regulatory context to avoid any misinterpretation of the scope of practice permitted to homoeopathic practitioners.

The NCH reiterated that the regulatory framework does not provide a blanket permission to homoeopathic practitioners to practise other systems of medicine, but permits their participation in specified government programmes when the prescribed training requirements are fulfilled.

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