Terror Violence Has Dipped In Jammu And Kashmir: Home Ministry Data

Home Ministry data shows a reduction in terror attacks between June 16 to July 15 (Representational)

Terror violence has come down in Jammu and Kashmir substantially ever since the state has been placed under Governor's rule but incidents of stone pelting have increased marginally, official data has shown.

According to the data compiled by the Home Ministry, there has been a decrease in attacks carried out by terrorists between June 16 to July 15 in comparison to the month of Ramzan when the suspension of operations was in force.

While the suspension of operations was announced for a month with the beginning of Ramzan on May 16, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in the state.

As many as 47 terrorist incidents took place in past one month, but the number of such incidents during the suspension of operations in previous month was 80, half of which were grenade throwing and random firing.

14 terrorists and five security personnel were killed during the Governor's rule as compared to 24 terrorists and 10 security personnel killed during the suspension of operations.

In a month's of Governor's rule, 95 cases of stone pelting were reported while during the one month of ceasefire, 90 incidents were reported.

As many as seven civilians were killed in operations carried out by security forces during Governor's rule as compared to four civilian deaths which occurred during the one month of suspension of operations.