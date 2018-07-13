"If Delhi Tries To Break PDP, Outcome Will Be Dangerous": Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti has issued a stern warning to BJP.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, today warned former ally BJP that any interference or attempts "by Delhi" to break her party PDP would have dangerous consequences.



"If Delhi tries to create divisions in the PDP and interfere like that, just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987, the outcome will be dangerous," news agency ANI quoted Mehbooba Mufti as saying.



Ms Mufti resigned last month after the BJP abruptly ended its three-year alliance with her PDP or People's Democratic Party citing rising security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.





Soon after the coalition ended, the former chief minister and PDP chief warned the BJP that any attempt to engineer defections in her party "would erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy".

Ms Mufti's political rival Omar Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, tweeted a sharp rebuttal saying, "She must really be desperate if she is threatening the Centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration."

She must really be desperate if she is threatening the centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2018

Let me put this out here for all to remember NOT ONE NEW MILITANT WILL BE CREATED WITH THE BREAK UP OF THE PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2018

Several PDP leaders have accused the BJP of reaching out to the party's leaders to try and form a government after the alliance crashed and Governor's Rule was imposed. At least 21 PDP legislators have met Mehbooba Mufti since Saturday and pledged their support to her.

The BJP's general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav, has rejected reports that his party is trying to draw away rebel lawmakers of the PDP.