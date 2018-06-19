Timeline Of BJP-PDP Alliance In Jammu And Kashmir The BJP-PDP alliance ends just days after the central government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP-BJP coalition was wobbly from the start. (File) Srinagar: A timeline of political developments in Jammu and Kashmir since assembly elections in 2014 and the PDP-BJP alliance assuming power.





* December, 28, 2014: Results of assembly polls declared, verdict hung. PDP gets 28 seats, BJP 25, NC 15 and Congress 12 in the 87-member assembly.



* December 28: Governor's rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.



* PDP and BJP hold talks for an alliance. Consultations take two months for finalising common minimum programme - the Agenda of Alliance.



* March 1, 2015: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time. Governor's rule ends.



* January 7, 2016: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dies of illness at AIIMS, New Delhi.



* January, 8, 2016: Governor's rule imposed again as PDP-BJP fail to come to an arrangement for continuing the alliance.



* PDP expresses reservations on the implementation of the agenda of alliance, shows reluctance to lead the government. Governor's rule continues.



* March 22: Mehbooba Mufti meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, announces she is satisfied with the assurances from the Centre.



* April 4: Mehbooba Mufti takes oath as the first woman chief minister of the state. Governor's rule ends.



* April 5: Crisis erupts in National Institute of Technology Srinagar where local students clash with non-local students following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.



* July 8: Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.



PDP-BJP differ over the killing of Burhan Wani as it leads to violent protests resulting in the death of over 85 people.



* May 9, 2018: Mehbooba Mufti calls all-party meeting in the wake of rise in civilian killings during clashes near encounter sites.



After the meeting, the chief minister calls for a Ramzan ceasefire on the pattern of one announced during the tenure of the then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee in 2003.



BJP leader and deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta opposes the idea.





* May 17: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces month-long suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir.





* June 17: Rajnath Singh announces Centre's decision not to extend the unilateral ceasefire, saying counter-terror operations will resume in the valley in the wake of increase in militancy related incidents during the ceasefire period.



* June 18: All BJP ministers summoned to Delhi by the party high command.



* June 19: BJP pulls out of its coalition government with the PDP. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tenders resignation. State heading towards Governor's rule again.



