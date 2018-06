The Ramzan ceasefire was announced on May 17. (File photo)

Two days after Home Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the suspension of anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan that ended with Eid, Mr Singh announced on Twitter that the ceasefire won't be extended."The operations against the terrorists will resume. The government commends the security forces for having shown exemplary restraint during Ramzan despite grave provocations," the home ministry tweeted. The Ramzan ceasefire was announced on May 17, but it triggered a spurt in terror activities.This decision was taken in the interests of the peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan, he added.