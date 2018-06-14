'Rising Kashmir' Editor Shujaat Bukhari Shot Dead In Srinagar

Shujaat Bukhari was shot by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar.

Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unknown attackers in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

Shujaat Bhukari, the editor of "Rising Kashmir" was attacked when he had just stepped out of his office in Press Colony in the city. He was reportedly hit by multiple bullets fired at a close range. A security guard protecting him and his driver were also shot.

This is the first attack on a journalist in a long time in Kashmir and has shaken the entire fraternity.

"This is an attack on the freedom of press," said Anuradha Jamwal, Executive Editor, Kashmir Times.

Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000. He was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their shock on Twitter.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family. - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018

inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

The attack took place hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a security review meeting for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that starts later this month.

Sources say Rajnath Singh's peace initiative in Kashmir, a ceasefire, may not extend beyond Ramzan, which is expected to end with Eid tomorrow.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval indicated that the offer was only for Eid.

The ceasefire was seen to trigger a spurt in terror activities. Data collected by the home ministry indicates that terror-related incidents in the Kashmir valley have increased by more than 100 percent during Ramzan.



