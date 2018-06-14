Shujaat Bukhari Was Leaving For Iftar When He Was Shot Dead: Updates

Shujaat Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.
While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.
The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.
Here are the updates on this developing incident:
Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family.- Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018
inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time.- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018