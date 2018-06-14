Shujaat Bukhari Was Leaving For Iftar When He Was Shot Dead: Updates

Shujaat Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, police said.

Updated: June 14, 2018 20:15 IST
Shujaat Bukhari was shot by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar.

New Delhi:  Senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in the heart of this Jammu and Kashmir summer capital.

Shujaat Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.

The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

Here are the updates on this developing incident:




Jun 14, 2018
20:15 (IST)
He was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.
Jun 14, 2018
20:07 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, PTI says.
Jun 14, 2018
20:04 (IST)
News agency PTI says that Shujaat Bukhari's PSO has also died
Jun 14, 2018
20:01 (IST)
Jun 14, 2018
20:00 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari was under police protection since 2000.

Jun 14, 2018
19:59 (IST)
Jun 14, 2018
19:58 (IST)
The journalist and his two security guards had been taken to the hospital.
Jun 14, 2018
19:58 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhar died after being attacked outside his office at the Press Colony in Srinagar. He was reportedly hit by multiple bullets.
