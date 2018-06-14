'Shujaat Bukhari Was Voice Of Moderation': Editors Guild Statement

Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his office in Srinagar by three terrorists

Senior Jammu and Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead this evening by terrorists outside his office in Srinagar, just when he stepped out to go home. The brazen attack on the editor of Rising Kashmir has shaken the entire media industry. The Editors Guild of India, in a statement, has said that the killing of Mr Bukhari is a new low in a rapidly deteriorating environment for media practitioners in Kashmir, in particular, and in the country in general.

Here is the full text of the Editors Guild of India statement on Shujaat Bukhari's assassination:

The Editors Guild of India has condemned the dastardly attack on Srinagar-based senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari on Thursday evening that later led to his death.

Mr Bukhari was a voice of moderation and a courageous, big-hearted editor who mentored a large cadre of young journalists from Kashmir. The Guild calls upon the government of Jammu and Kashmir to take urgent steps to bring to book the culprits and ensure safety and security for the media in the state.

An attack on a journalist challenges the very foundations of a free press and vibrant democracy and more so in a state like Jammu and Kashmir that is going through militancy. The Guild also calls upon the state and central government to enhance security for all journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recent weeks have also seen threats of violence against many journalists in different parts of the country. The killing of Mr Bukhari is a new low in a rapidly deteriorating environment for media practitioners in Kashmir, in particular, and in the country in general.

The Guild calls upon the Centre to take note of the developments and take necessary steps to ensure a situation where the media can discharge its duties without any fear of violence. The state and central governments must enhance security for all journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.



