'Shujaat Bukhari Braveheart Who Fought For Peace': Politicians Tweet

Many journalists and politicians tweeted their condolences after the shocking killing of Shujaat Bukhari

Senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by three terrorists outside his office in Srinagar this evening. The terrorists, who came on a motorcycle, shot at Mr Bukhari from close range just as he got into his car along with his personal security officers or PSOs. One of the PSOs has also died. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said "The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid."

Condolences have been pouring in on Twitter for Shujaat Bukhari:



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who rushed to the spot and was seen in tears, tweeted her condolences to Shujaat Bukhari's family.



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock and sent out a series of tweets expressing grief for the journalist's demise:

inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

He also tweeted quoting one of the late journalist's tweets:

Even in the last tweet he put out he was defending himself, his colleagues & his profession. He died in the line of duty doing what he did best & loved doing - journalism. #ShujaatBukharihttps://t.co/xEA2hg2xp1 - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted condolences and called the killing an act of "cowardice" . Mr Singh called him a courageous and fearless journalist and called the horrific act an "attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed grief and anguish at the senior journalist's shooting and tweeted:

I'm anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2018

The Press Club of India also sent out a statement condemning the killing of Shujaat Bukhari and extended its condolences to his family. The statement read:



Press Club of India strongly condemns the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, Editor of Rising Kashmir,by a group of terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday evening... Terror attack that took Shujaat Bukhari's life shows that lives of journalists are not at all safe. Forces inimical to restoring peace in Kashmir Valley have silenced a voice of reason, logic and peace.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted her condolences and said she was "saddened and shocked" at his killing. Calling the act brutal, she said it was "terrible" to have happened hours before Eid.

National General Secretary of BJP Ram Madhav also tweeted about the shocking incident and called it a "reprehensible and condemnable cowardly act of terrorists."

The Editors Guild of India also tweeted condemning the assassination and called it a "grave attack on press freedom and democratic voices."

