Rajnath Singh To Meet Yogi Adityanath Over Empowering Backward Districts The eight districts which have been identified for focused development include Chitrakoot, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sonbhadra, Shrawasti, Chandauli, Siddarthnagar and Fatehpur.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajnath Singh will meet Yogi Adityanath discuss steps to give a boost to 8 aspirational districts New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold deliberations with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 9 regarding steps to boost development in eight backward districts of the state.



The eight districts which have been identified for focused development include Chitrakoot, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sonbhadra, Shrawasti, Chandauli, Siddarthnagar and Fatehpur.



"The Home Minister will meet UP chief minister in Lucknow to discuss steps to give a boost to eight aspirational districts, identified by the NITI Aayog for special attention," a senior NITI Aayog official said.



Last month, the NITI Aayog had come up with a mechanism under which 115 most underdeveloped districts of the country termed as 'aspirational' would be competing with one another in terms of performance and they will be ranked on 49 indicators based on various data points.



The 49 indicators on 81 data points will cover five development areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic infrastructure.



From the beginning of next fiscal year from April 1, this real-time data collection and monitoring will be open for public viewing.



The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of 115 districts which are lagging on specific development parameters.



Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked collectors and officers-in-charge of the 115 aspirational districts to come up with pioneering innovations to achieve visible results for development by April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.



Senior government officials of the rank of additional secretary and joint secretary have been designated as officers-in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and States in addressing the specific developmental needs of these districts.



