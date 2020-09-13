Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS Again

Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS on August 31. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care.

The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 46 lakh people in India so far, on August 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. On August 14, he had tweeted that he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors.

He was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of "fatigue and body ache". He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had "recovered".

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 30.

Last night, at around 11 PM, he was admitted to the hospital again.

The monsoon session of the parliament begins tomorrow with Covid safety measures, including compulsory face mask and social distancing in place.

With 200 out of 785 members of parliament above 65 years of age, and at least seven Union Ministers and two dozen lawmakers recovering from COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over the monsoon session. India recorded its biggest single-day surge of 97,570 new patients on Saturday, the government said.