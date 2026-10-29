"Restore Or Face Action": Hindu Group After Meta Drops Video With Devendra Fadnavis

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has accused Meta of anti-Hindu actions over the removal of its video featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting people to attend the World Hindu Congress 2026 in Mumbai. The VHP has asked Meta to either restore the video and issue a public apology or face legal action.

On October 26, the World Hindu Congress shared a reel (short video) inviting people to the World Hindu Congress 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The video was "restricted from being viewed" in India by Meta on Facebook and Instagram within hours.

The notice from Meta said, "Your video is unavailable in India", citing legal requirements under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.

Explaining how the decision was made, Meta said: "We received a legal request to restrict this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law."

The organisation reposted the video on the night of October 26, but it was removed again the next day.

The World Hindu Congress has written to Meta, asking it to elaborate on which specific legal provision the reel violated, and what the basis was for restricting it in India.

"The WHC has called for transparency and a clear response from Meta on the action taken against the video, for the restricted content to be reinstated, and for assurance that such removals will not happen again," the WHC's press release read.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal threatened Meta with legal action if it does not "desist from these anti-Hindu actions".

"On what offence or violation of law was this action taken? Meta must immediately restore the video and issue a public apology," Bansal wrote in a post on X.

He urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the concerned minister to "intervene without delay, take action and warn Meta" against what he termed a "unilateral, arbitrary decision and its audacity".

He added that the organisation has lodged a complaint with the central government, Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police.

"This high-handedness will not be tolerated in India. Accountability must be fixed," he said.

NDTV reached out to MeitY and Meta for comment but did not receive a response immediately.

The WHC is a global conference that brings together Hindu leaders, thinkers, activists, and organizations from across the world. It is held every four years; the previous edition took place in Bangkok in 2023.

The conference will feature sessions on seven key themes: economy, education, media, politics, women, youth, and Hindu organisations. Approximately 4,000 registered delegates from around the globe are expected to participate. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav are among several dignitaries set to attend the event.