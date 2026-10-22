Delay, Drama Over Opening Of 3 Key Bridges In Mumbai

Mumbai has received a gift of three new bridges, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the critical infrastructure projects today. The Sion Railway Overbridge, the Vidyavihar Bridge, and the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) flyover were opened via video conferencing at 1 PM.

While these bridges will provide major relief from traffic congestion in Mumbai, the projects were mired in controversy leading up to their inauguration.

Congress protest against "VIP culture"

The Sion Bridge, in particular, became the center of a major dispute. Although construction was fully complete, it was alleged that the administration kept it closed to the public, waiting for a formal, VIP-style ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had missed four consecutive deadlines for opening the bridge, the last being October 15.

The area, meanwhile, faced daily traffic jams.

Frustrated, locals led by Congress workers arrived with a crane, intending to remove the barricades and forcibly open the bridge. However, they were stopped by the police.

The situation escalated when Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Jyoti Gaikwad arrived. They sternly reprimanded the BMC officials and, without waiting for the VIPs, performed a symbolic inauguration of the bridge themselves by breaking a coconut.

The 112-year-old Sion railway overbridge, which had been closed in August 2024, was fully reconstructed. However, its inauguration had been stalled as authorities waited for an "auspicious time" that would suit the VIPs.

Second Bridge Controversy

A controversy also erupted over the name of another new bridge. The Vidyavihar East-West bridge was ready, but the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the BJP found themselves at odds over what it should be called.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction demanded that the bridge be named "Padmashri Nana Patekar Setu," after the late actor, and even installed a hoarding bearing this name before the official inauguration.

The local BJP MLA Parag Shah and other party leaders proposed naming it after Captain Smit Machhar - a pilot who successfully thwarted the flydubai hijacking.

A cultural dispute also surfaced at the inauguration site of the Sion bridge. Local MLA Tamil Selvan brought South Indian musicians to the venue, which drew sharp criticism from former Mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Kishori Pednekar. "South Indian music is being played at the event, but where is Maharashtra's traditional *tutari* (ceremonial horn)?" she demanded.

Amid all this commotion, Chief Minister Fadnavis, speaking during a virtual inauguration ceremony, outlined his government's vision for Mumbai's infrastructure.

"The opening of the Vidyavihar and Sion bridges, along with Phase 1 of the GMLR (Goregaon-Mulund Link Road), will significantly help in alleviating traffic congestion. East-West connectivity in Mumbai is crucial, and it is receiving special attention. Over the past few years, the BMC has been accelerating development work, with several new projects taking shape. The government's goal is to ensure that people can reach any part of Mumbai within 59 minutes. Improving traffic flow and enhancing the 'ease of living' for citizens remain our top priorities."

Key features of the three bridges and the benefits for Mumbaikars:

Sion Bridge: Completed four months ahead of its scheduled deadline (February 2027) this bridge serves as an East-West connector between Dharavi and BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex). Its completion has also removed obstacles that were hindering the construction of the new 5th and 6th railway lines between CSMT and Kurla.

Vidyavihar Bridge: Located over Vidyavihar station, this 650-meter-long East-West connector will directly link LBS Marg (on the west side) with Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg (on the east). Its opening will cut down travel time from 30 minutes to just 10 minutes.

GMLR Phase 1: As part of the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, a 1.26-km, 6-lane flyover - stretching from General AK Vaidya Marg in Goregaon East to Santosh Nagar-is now ready for traffic. This will provide significant relief from the severe traffic congestion often experienced near Dindoshi and the Ratnagiri Hotel junction.