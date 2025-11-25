Himachal Woman Ties Her Hands And Legs, Then Consumes Poison

A 62-year-old woman in a village here allegedly ended her life by consuming insecticide after tying her hands and legs, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Shakuntala Devi, a resident of Ser village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, left her home around 4 pm on Monday, and around 7 pm, she had called and informed her husband that she had consumed insecticide, but he took her words lightly.

She was found dead by her husband in the field near their home on Tuesday, they said.

It is reported that the woman had left home two or three times previously, also without informing anyone, the police said.

According to police officials, the woman had tied her hands and feet with tape to prevent her from struggling while consuming the poison, adding that a relative of hers had similarly died of suicide three years ago.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene to gather evidence.

Preliminary investigation indicated a case of suicide, Additional SP Rajesh said.

No injuries or marks on the woman's body were found, and her mobile phone and earrings were also found at the scene, he added.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)