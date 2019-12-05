Himachal Man Wants To Hang Nirbhaya Convicts, Writes To President

"Appoint me as executioner so that Nirbhaya case convicts can be hanged soon," Ravi Kumar wrote

A Dalit activist has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to appoint him as temporary executioner in Tihar Jail to hang the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case. Ravi Kumar is from Shimla.

Delhi's Tihar Jail has no executioner.

"Appoint me as executioner so that Nirbhaya case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace," Mr Kumar, 40, a matriculate who sells vegetables in Sanjauli area, mentioned in a handwritten letter in Hindi.

Mr Kumar had also contested in the last Lok Sabha elections from Shimla as an Independent candidate. He got just 0.39 per cent votes.

Media reports quoting Delhi Jail Director General Sandeep Goyal said there was no authorised trained executioner in Tihar Jail or Mandoli Jail who can perform the duty of a hangman.

"Still, there is nothing to worry about. When such a situation will come (hanging Nirbhaya case convicts), then everything will be managed. We will call one from some other state," he said.