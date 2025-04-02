Assam Woman Fends Off Attack By Sending Location, Thrown Out Of Moving Bus

Assam's Sribhumi witnessed tension today following an attempted assault on a woman reminiscent of the Nirbhaya case that had shocked the country 13 years ago. Early in the morning, members of right-wing organisations gathered to protest against the incident, leading to shutdown of bus services in the area.

A statement from a right-wing organisation said the incident bears chilling similarities to the Delhi Nirbhaya case. The young woman was allegedly assaulted inside a moving bus by a group of men.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the young woman, after completing her work at Badarpur Circle Office, boarded a bus for Sribhumi. Once two passengers got off at Bhanga, the remaining men locked the vehicle's doors and attempted to assault the woman.

Sensing danger, she sent her live location to her family via WhatsApp. Realizing what happened, the assailants threw her out of the vehicle and fled.

She sustained injuries during the fall and has been admitted to Karimganj Civil Hospital for treatment. The police said they have arrested two of the 10 men allegedly involved and seized the vehicle. "Two individuals have been arrested on charges of molestation, and the search for another suspect is on," a senior police officer said.

The situation has led to widespread protests, with right-wing organisations and locals blocking roads in a show of outrage. Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to manage the situation.

The locals had gathered at the Sribhumi bus station, where members of right-wing organisations staged a road blockade, demanding arrest of the perpetrators. The protest quickly intensified, with the protesters calling for swift justice.

The right-wing organisations have given the district administration a 12-hour deadline to arrest the criminals, warning of further protests if their demands are not met.

The family of the survivor has filed an official complaint at the Bhanga Police Station, and authorities are working to investigate the case and address the public unrest.

The city remains on edge as law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the situation closely.