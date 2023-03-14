Himachal Chief Minister Arrives In Old Car To Attend First Budget Session

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur and MLA Lahaul-Spiti also accompanied him on this occasion.

As a commoner, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again displayed his simplicity, as he reached Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in his old car from Oak Over to attend his first budget session of the assembly, here today.

When being asked by the media, the Chief Minister said that he used his Alto car after becoming MLA for the first time, and he was using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha, since then, as an MLA.

"It reminds me of my old days", said the Chief Minister after he reached Vidhan Sabha for his first budget session in this treasured possession.

Education Minister, Rohit Thakur and MLA Lahaul-Spiti also accompanied him on this occasion.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan at Vidhan Sabha.

This was not the first time that people had witnessed the simplicity of the Chief Minister, as he was seen on morning walks numerous times at Mall Road like an ordinary man even meeting people without any VVIP protocol.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)