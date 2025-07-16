Centre To Study Cloudburst After Himachal Suffers Rs 1,000 Crore Damage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a central team would soon visit the state to study the cloudburst and the damage caused by the flash floods in the state.

CM Sukhu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised him that the state had suffered damages amounting to around Rs 1000 crore, even as the monsoon had just begun.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, "A discussion was held with the Home Minister regarding the disaster that struck Himachal Pradesh. The disaster has caused significant damage. The Home Minister stated that he will personally visit Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. He has instructed the concerned official that there is a need to study the cloudburst incidents. A central team will soon visit Himachal Pradesh to study the cloudburst and the damage caused by the disaster. I have also raised the issue of a special relief package, and the Home Minister said that it would be considered after the central team visit."

During the meeting, CM Sukhu informed Home Minister Shah that precious lives had been lost and key infrastructure, including roads, bridges, buildings, irrigation schemes, water supply schemes and electricity supply systems, had been severely affected during this disaster.

The Chief Minister requested support from the Central Government for relief and restoration works.

He further said that natural disasters had become a recurring phenomenon since 2023 and the state had incurred cumulative losses of approximately Rs 21,000 crore over the last three years, as per the release.

He added that the state government was making every effort to provide relief to the affected people through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). However, due to the repeated occurrence of such disasters, it had become increasingly difficult for the state to undertake restoration works and rebuild infrastructure with its limited resources.

CM Sukhu also held a discussion with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the NH road projects.

CM Sukhu said, "We had a discussion with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the National Highway and NHAI. We have asked the minister that, as a disaster has hit the state, we should get funds under the Central Road Fund (CRF). The minister has said that he will consider all the issues."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)