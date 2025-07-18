Himachal Chief Minister Unfurls 108-Feet Flag At Jakhu Hanuman Temple

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unfurled a 108-feet-tall religious flag (pataka) at the historic Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla. The Chief Minister called the installation a mark of deep-rooted devotion and Himachali tradition, while also reiterating that the state government is accelerating relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of recent monsoon devastation.

He once again urged the Union Government to provide a special relief package for the disaster-hit state.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Chief Minister Sukhu said that, keeping in mind the environmental aspect, the government would beautify the temple and install a large statue of Lord Ram after obtaining Forest clearance.

"Jakhu Temple has historic significance. It already houses the world's tallest statue of Lord Hanuman, and now, with this 108-feet-tall flag, perhaps the tallest of its kind, we have once again shown our devotion. This symbolizes our faith, culture, and traditions. We, the people of Himachal, are the living expression of that faith," he said.

Senior priest of the Jakhu Temple, B.P. Sharma, highlighted the spiritual significance of the event. Sharma said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami in the holy month of Shravan, the flag was hoisted". He added, "This flag is taller than the statue itself and can be seen from far and wide. On regular days, we see 20,000 to 25,000 devotees visit daily, although numbers are lower now due to the rains. There is also discussion about installing a large idol of Lord Ram, but a survey will be conducted first to ensure the mountain's stability before any decision is made".

The Chief Minister also revealed that plans are underway to install a grand statue of Lord Ram near the temple, but the project is currently held up due to forest clearance issues.

"I have given directions to explore the possibility of installing a large idol of Lord Ram here. However, due to forest restrictions, we will need clearance. While that process is underway, we will immediately work on beautifying the temple premises. A blueprint will be prepared to improve parking and seating facilities. The work will be done in a way that protects the environment and upholds the spiritual sanctity of this sacred place," he added.

When asked about the ongoing monsoon devastation, CM Sukhu asserted that his government is working at full speed to restore normalcy. "I want to clarify that there has been no lapse in our restoration and relief work. We are even coordinating with former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur since his constituency has suffered extensive damage," Sukhu said.

"I have briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the scale of destruction in Siraj, Karsog, Dharampur and other areas. Rising above party politics, I have requested a special relief package for Himachal," he emphasized.

He expressed hope that the Union Home Minister would announce concrete assistance during his upcoming visit to the state.

"The rehabilitation work is progressing rapidly. There is no dearth of food or supplies. People are also generously donating. The state government takes full responsibility for families who have suffered losses. While we cannot allot new land, wherever government land is available (except forest land), we will ensure plots are given to disaster-affected families," Chief Minister Sukhu said.

He also highlighted a Rs 5,000 monthly rent assistance scheme for displaced families. "People whose homes have been destroyed and who are currently staying in government rest houses can shift to rented accommodation. If they provide written proof to the local patwari, they will receive Rs 5,000 per month towards rent," he added.

"Our main aim is to ensure that roads remain open and that horticultural produce reaches the markets without delay. Instructions are being issued for the speedy clearance of roads and transport routes," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)