Himachal Cabinet Okays OBC Quota In Urban Local Body Elections

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to introduce reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Urban Local Bodies in the upcoming elections and gave nod to operation of lotteries in the state.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also recommended the governor to convene the Monsoon Session of Vidhan Sabha from August 18 to September 2, the government in a statement said.

So far there is reservation for women, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the Urban Local Bodies elections.

A Backward Classes Commission would now be constituted for compiling the accurate data of OBC before finalising the reservation roster.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the sale of lotteries in the state.

Lottery was banned in the state by the Himachal government headed by BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal in 1999 and made its violation punishable under Lotteries (Regulation) Act.

The cabinet on Thursday granted a one-time relaxation of two years in the upper age limit for the people appearing for the competitive examination for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Junior Basic Training, (JBT) posts.

It also decided to reserve one seat for orphans in all courses in the government, government-aided and private technical institutions, including ITIs, polytechnics, engineering and pharmacy colleges.

The cabinet granted an ex post facto approval to grant rent money in aid to families affected by natural disasters living in relief camps.

Families in rural areas would get Rs 5,000 and urban areas Rs 10,000 each month in their bank accounts for a maximum of six months.

The cabinet ordered posting of two home guards each at distilleries, bottling and brewery plants to check illegal activities there.

It approved the auction of 10 minor mineral quarries in Kangra district and the re-auction of 11 such quarries in Bilaspur district - the move is expected to generate Rs 18.82 crore in revenue, the government said.

The cabinet also approved setting up of a Tourism Investment Promotion Council, to be headed by the chief minister, to oversee projects with investment of over Rs 50 crore.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was empowered to issue a HIM bus card to eligible commuters.

The cabinet announced the launch of Phase-II of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, for a period of three months from September 1 to resolve around 30,000 pending tax cases.

