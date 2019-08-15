Highlights Of PM Modi's Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. This is his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first stormed to power in 2014.

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2019 speech:

I would like to give my wishes to all citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

While the nation celebrates Independence Day today, there are many across the country who are facing immense difficulties due to heavy rain and floods. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and others are working round-the-clock to ensure that they are safe.

We have taken some very significant decisions in the first 10 weeks itself (of the second term) to ensure that the nation sees unhindered growth. The removal of Article 370, Article 35A, and the removal triple talaq that will help our Muslim sisters immensely.

Our focus now is to build on 21st century India. The way it moves forward, the way it works, the way it thinks.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.