Above-Average Monsoon Rains For Third Straight Week: Weather Office

Floods have caused devastation across six states.

Monsoon rains in India in the week through Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the weather office said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts.

India received 45% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from the weather office showed on Wednesday.

Overall, India has received 1% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Floods and landslides have killed more than 270 people this month, displaced 10 lakh and inundated thousands of homes across six states, authorities said on Wednesday after two weeks of heavy monsoon rains.

