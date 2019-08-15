PM Modi's Independence Day Speech At 7.30 AM Today: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day today at 7.30 am. He is likely to touch upon a host of topics ranging from the centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status to his vision for a "New India". This will be his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first came to power in 2014.

PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the event at the Red Fort in the national capital. He will unfurl the tricolour and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the monument.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi's Independence Day speech: