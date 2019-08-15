PM Modi's Independence Day Speech At 7.30 AM Today: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day today at 7.30 am. He is likely to touch upon a host of topics ranging from the centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status to his vision for a "New India". This will be his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first came to power in 2014.
PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the event at the Red Fort in the national capital. He will unfurl the tricolour and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the monument.
Here are the LIVE updates of PM Modi's Independence Day speech:
PM Modi to address the nation at 7.30 am
Independence Day to be a colourful one: Ministry of Defence statement
- This year's Independence Day event promises to be a colourful one, marked by the participation of children.
- "On this festival of national fervour, 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets from 17 schools will display 'strength in unity' through the formation of the words Naya Bharat," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.
- PM Modi has often used Independence Day to announce his government's flagship schemes such as 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Ayushman Bharat'.
- He is also known to present report cards on his government's performance to highlight how well the country has grown on his watch.