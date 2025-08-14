In Independence Day Eve Address, President's 'Buy Local' Call, Op Sindoor Praise

President Droupadi Murmu's address on the eve of Independence day mentioned two key talking points of the day -- buying local and ease of doing business. Both have been areas of concern in the aftermath of the imposition of 50 per cent tariff by the US on Indian goods.

The President's address -- traditionally an apolitical one that focusses on national aims and achievements -- traced 'buy local' to its origin in the Swadeshi movement and Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy of Khadi to its modern avatar "Make in India".

"Last week, on August 7, the country celebrated 'National Handloom Day' which honours our weavers and their products," President Murmu said.

"Since the year 2015, we have been celebrating this day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched during our freedom struggle in the year 1905. The spirit of Swadeshi was strengthened by Mahatma Gandhi to promote the products made by the sweat and toil of Indian artisans and crafts-persons, and by their incomparable skills. The idea of Swadeshi has been inspiring our national endeavours like Make-in-India initiative and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Let us resolve to buy and use Indian products," she said.

The "ease of doing business", she said was as important as ease of living to improve the life of the common man.

"For betterment of the lives of the common people there is equal emphasis on improving the ease of doing business as well as on improving the ease of living," she said. "Moreover, we are increasing our self-reliance in every area possible. This has added to our self-confidence and increased the momentum of our journey towards becoming Viksit Bharat," President Murmu added.

"Radically improving the ease of doing business" as opposed to incremental reform had been part of the prescription from several analysts and industrialists including Anand Mahindra to make India a coveted destination for investors from across the world in face of spiralling US tariffs.

There has also been concern about artisans with jewellery, handicraft and textile industries set to take a hit from the US tariffs. Many in the BJP have now advocated self-reliance in terms of market.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fresh push for 'Swadeshi', stressing that every individual must work to promote indigenous goods if "we want India to become the third-largest economy".

"Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves - has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is Swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'."

Traders' groups have already pledged support for PM Modi's call to prioritise domestic goods to bolster economic self-reliance.

President Murmu also cited Operation Sindor, saying it was a "test case of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission in the defence sector".

"The outcome has proved that we are on the right path. Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India's defence history since Independence," she said.

"I believe Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity's fight against terrorism... The world has taken note of India's stance, that we will not be the aggressor, but we will not hesitate to retaliate in defence of our citizens," she added.