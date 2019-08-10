Delhi Man Arrested For Divorcing Wife Through 'Triple Talaq'

Man charged under Muslim Women Act for pronouncing "talaq" thrice to wife

A man was arrested in Delhi for divorcing his wife after pronouncing the word "talaq" thrice, police said on Saturday.

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged in north Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao police station on Friday.

The 29-year-old woman got married to Atir Shamim, a resident of Azad Market area, in November, 2011.

"On June 23, her husband pronounced talaq three times upon her and sent a fatwah on Whatsapp mentioning that triple talaq was pronounced," said senior police officer Nupur Prasad.

He has been charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the officer said.

The law, which came into being last week, makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.