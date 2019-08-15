'India Will Have Chief of Defence Staff,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi said this is going to make the forces even more effective.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the post of a Chief of Defence Staff to oversee all three defence services, as he addressed the nation on India's 73rd Independence Day.

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff - CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said in his speech from the Red Fort.

A Chief of Defence staff to oversee the military was first recommended by a committee set up after the Kargil war of 1999.

The concept was strongly backed by Manohar Parrikar, who was Defence Minister for two years during PM Modi's first term.

The need for coordination between the army, navy and air force was seen during the Kargil war.

After the Kargil Review Committee report, a Group of Ministers headed by then Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani had explored it and recommended the post of CDS with a tri-service joint planning staff headquarters. The recommendation did not progress over the years, reportedly because of the lack of political consensus and objections from some sections of the armed forces and the bureaucracy.

