How Indian Armed Forces Get Ready For Independence Day Parade

Every year on August 15, India celebrates its hard-won freedom from British rule. On this day, the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour at the Red Fort, followed by the national anthem and a speech addressing the nation. Across the country, flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and tributes honour those who sacrificed for India's freedom.

On this day, the Armed Forces come together to perform in the Independence Day parade. The parade begins near India Gate and proceeds along Kartavya Path, culminating at the Red Fort. Spanning about 2.5 km, the event draws thousands of spectators and dignitaries who gather to witness the nation's celebration.

This grand parade is the result of months of planning, training, and coordination among the different branches of the military.

Planning And Coordination

Preparation starts well before the event, with the Ministry of Defence overseeing the process. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and other paramilitary units each have specific roles, from marching to aerial displays.

Rehearsals

Full-dress rehearsals take place weeks in advance at the Red Fort and nearby areas. Soldiers practice marching drills, vehicle movements, and timing to make sure everything is synchronised.

Military Equipment Display

The parade includes tanks, missile systems, and other equipment that demonstrate India's defence capabilities. Indigenous weapons like the 105-mm Light Field Guns are often shown.

Air Displays

The Indian Air Force performs flypasts with fighter jets flying over the Red Fort, leaving coloured smoke trails representing the national flag.

Cultural Displays

Along with the military showcase, tableaux from various states and Union Territories display local culture through dances and crafts. This part of the parade involves cooperation between the armed forces and state governments.

Security

Strict security measures are in place. The area around the Red Fort is secured with multiple layers of protection, including CCTV and drone surveillance. Quick response teams are ready for emergencies.

Honouring Courage

Gallantry awards are given to military personnel and civilians for acts of bravery, recognising their contributions to the nation.

Public Participation

Thousands of people watch the parade live at the venue, and millions more watch it on TV. It is a national event that brings people together in celebration.