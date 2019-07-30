Bill On 'Triple Talaq' Clears Rajya Sabha In Big Win For Modi Government

The 'Triple Talaq' bill has been cleared by the Rajya Sabha

The contentious bill to ban 'Triple Talaq', which failed the the Rajya Sabha test last time, sailed through the opposition-dominated upper house today aided by a series of walkouts and abstentions. The bill, which sought to end the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice, saw stiff opposition when it was presented in the Lok Sabha. But several of the parties that opposed it - including Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, AIADMK and K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi -- ended up aiding the bill's passage.

While the AIADMK and Nitish Kumar's party walked out, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi abstained from voting, bringing down the majority mark.

Several opposition lawmakers also gave the vote a miss. The list of absentees included Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, four lawmakers from the Congress and two from the Samajwadi Party.

The smooth passage of a second contentious bill within a week marked a change in the government's fortunes in the upper house, where it lacks numbers.

Last week, the contentious amendment to the landmark Right To Information Act also made it through the upper house, with the help of parties that lend issue-based support, like the TRS, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress of Jaganmohan Reddy.

The TRS and Biju Janata Dal, which were opposing the bill changed their mind after call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Last evening, PM Modi had dialled Nitish Kumar to discuss the flood situation in Bihar. Despite being a BJP ally, Mr Kumar's Janata Dal United has made no secret of its opposition to the Triple Talaq bill. During its passage in the Lok Sabha last week, the party said the proposed law will "create a lack of trust in society".

The opposition parties had demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee for further deliberation and scrutiny. They were against the provision for a three-year jail term for erring husbands and claimed that the proposed law will be misused to victimise Muslims.

