'Controversy Would Have Ended:' Digvijaya Singh Tweets On Triple Talaq

Digvijaya Singh tweeted in Hindi after Triple Talaq Bill was passed.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had "accepted amendments" suggested by him then the "whole controversy would have ended''.

Mr Singh, who tweeted in Hindi, wrote: "If Modi government had accepted the amendment suggested by me regarding not sending the accused to jail but instead imposing 1 lakh fine over him and making him provide Rs 10,000 allowance to the wife, the whole controversy would have ended. As per Modi ji's desire, he would have got the trust of Muslims as well, which he also wants".

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage,) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Upper House on Tuesday. The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour while 84 members voted against it in the final division. In the division on referring the Bill to the Select Committee, the government got 100 votes while 84 voted against.

The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. With the approval of the Rajya Sabha, the Bill is all set to become an Act after the Presidential nod.

The amendments moved by several opposition members were also defeated either by voting or by a voice vote.

The Triple Talaq Bill criminalises instant talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

