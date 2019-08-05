Kashmir Special Status (Article 370) Ends "At Once": 10 Points

Amit Shah today said Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped

New Delhi: Article 370 of the constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by a presidential order, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament today. The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of his cabinet at his house this morning. The rush decree signed by President Ram Nath Kovind comes into force "at once". Jammu and Kashmir will also be "reorganized," said the Home Minister, with the state's bifurcation into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.