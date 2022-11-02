Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore, Hidden Inside Soap Cases, Seized In Assam: Cops

Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station on Monday night.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the area during the operation. During the search, we found 52 soap cases containing 676 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said.

He further said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side towards Patharkandi.

