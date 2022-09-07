Her Son In Tiger's Jaws, Madhya Pradesh Woman Fought It With Bare Hands

The mother suffered punctured lungs and wounds all over her body.

A woman who fought off a tiger with her bare hands to save her 15-month-old son in Madhya Pradesh has drawn wide admiration for her courage.

Archana Choudhary, 25, stepped out of her home on Sunday night as her son wanted to relieve himself. A tiger believed to have strayed from the nearby Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was hiding in the fields and attacked them.

The tiger held the child in its jaws, but the mother fought the animal and screamed. The tiger tried to snatch the boy and Archana refused to let go, trying to shield her son. Villagers finally came rushing to the spot on hearing the mother's screams.

The tiger fled into the forest.

The mother suffered punctured lungs and wounds all over her body. The child has deep gashes on his head.

Both the woman and her son are recovering in hospital and are said to be out of danger.

"She is out of danger and recovering. The baby is also doing fine," local official, Sanjeev Shrivastava, told AFP.

A massive hunt is on for the tiger and villagers have been told to stay indoors at night.

India is home to around 70 percent of the world's tigers.

Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government figures.

More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.