Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Parts Of Delhi, Bring Relief From Heat

A severe heatwave finally broke in Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening as heavy rains and thunderstorms swept through the region, bringing much-needed relief.

Videos on social media showed intense rainfall in parts of Delhi.

This sudden weather shift arrived just hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of strong winds and moderate to heavy rainfall.

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for Sunday, predicting similar conditions to continue.

Earlier on Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal for this time of year. The maximum temperature for the day was expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, the shift has been brought on by an active western disturbance over north-west India. This system, along with an associated cyclonic circulation, has pushed greater moisture and atmospheric instability into the region, setting off the rain and thunderstorm activity.

With thunderstorms likely to continue, the weather department has urged people to stay indoors wherever possible. Residents have been advised to avoid sheltering under trees, keep away from structures that appear weak or unstable, and unplug electrical appliances while the storms are active.